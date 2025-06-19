Pune Rains: Devotee Swept Away in Flooded Indrayani River Amid Heavy Rainfall, Rescued by NDRF (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (June 19, 2025): A Devotee was rescued from the flooded Indrayani River in Alandi on Wednesday after heavy rain lashed the city since morning. The rescue operation was carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A dramatic video of the rescue has surfaced and is going viral on social media. Around noon, a devotee was swept away by the strong current. He showed courage and held on to a tree near the bridge. The Alandi Municipal Council and the NDRF team acted quickly and rescued him from the river. He was taken to Alandi Rural Hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra: In Pimpri Chinchwad’s Alandi, NDRF rescued devotee Amol Rathod from Yavatmal after he was swept away by the strong current of the Indrayani River during the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palakhi Yatra pic.twitter.com/B1z1PF97JH — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2025

Rainfall stayed heavy across the Indrayani river basin. Areas like Maval and Lonavala saw strong showers. In Alandi, the Indrayani River overflowed after heavy rain during the night. It crossed the danger level and flooded the entire ghat area. Municipal Chief Officer Madhav Khandekar had asked devotees to stay out of the river for their safety. Still, some people entered the flooded water for ritual bathing.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Pune. As the Ashadhi Wari procession begins from Dehu and Alandi, NDRF teams have been placed along the Indrayani River as a safety measure.