Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Flooding in Daund Taluka; Traffic Disrupted, Homes Affected, Vehicles Swept Away (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (May 25, 2025): Heavy rain has caused flooding in the Daund taluka since yesterday. Water has accumulated near Swami Chincholi on the Solapur-Pune highway. This has created a major traffic disruption. Some vehicles got stuck and were swept away in the water. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to reports, Daund received over 95 mm of rain. The health sub-centre at Swami Chincholi is completely submerged. In response, village head Poonam Madane and rural development officer Swati Londhe contacted the tehsildar and local police to begin emergency measures.

Floodwater has entered some houses, cutting off the village’s connection to the highway. Water has even reached the steps of a furniture shop in the area. Swati Londhe urged residents not to panic and to cooperate with authorities. She advised people to avoid unnecessary travel outside their homes.

Poonam Madane said regular updates are being shared on the village WhatsApp group. Villagers are being relocated to Mallinath Math temple. She asked everyone to stay calm and follow instructions.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and relief work is underway. Residents have been asked not to believe rumours and to follow official guidance.