Pune Rains: Heavy Showers Flood Hinjawadi Roads, IT Workers Stuck in Long Traffic Jams

Pune city is currently experiencing heavy to moderate rainfall from the past few days, specifically in the Hinjewadi IT park area. Because of intense rainfall, roads are being submerged in water in many places, causing traffic to come to a standstill, while the condition of the roads has worsened due to the rains, which has also slowed down traffic. Due to this, citizens in the IT Park area are facing huge traffic jams. As there are queues of vehicles of six to seven km on literally all the major roads, locals and ITians are expressing their anger towards the administration. The stormy weather that occurred at the end of May, heavy rains, and the ongoing strong monsoon are hitting Hinjewadi and the IT area vigorously.

Due to this, the apathy of the administration here, as well as many infrastructure problems, have come to the fore. The incessant rains of Varun Raja have exposed the infrastructure work in the Hinjewadi IT Park area, and will the administration working here learn any lessons from this or not? Locals and ITians are asking this question with concern.

Problems in the IT Park area:

Potholed roads that have been dug up for twelve months Metro work that is progressing slowly Lack of lane markings on the roads Heavy vehicles plying all day long Unruly traffic Insufficient manpower of the traffic police Natural drains, streams, ditches, and ravines have been destroyed Encroachment on natural watercourses Choking of chambers, storm water drainage Lack of concrete measures for rainwater drainage Road planning done without considering the hills and plateaus in the area. Spacious and safe roads free of encroachment. Lack of coordination between all the functioning administrative systems.

Water accumulates on the road here

Roads on the mountain plateau side of IT Park Phase 3, main road from Phase 3 to Phase 2, Padmabhushan Chowk area near Phase 2, Gaware Mala on Ghotawade-Man road, Mandevi Chowk, Rakshe Vasti, Bodkewadi Phata, Shivcha Odha, Vadjainagar as well as Bodkewadi Phata to Joy Villa Society road, Dhumal Vasti Panand road, Bhatewara Nagar in Hinjewadi limits, Vinode Vasti and Bhumkar Chowk under pass are all areas where a large amount of rainwater accumulates, causing traffic congestion.