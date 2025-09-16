Pune Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging and Traffic Jams Leave Commuters Stranded

Pune: City has been literally gripped by heavy rain since Sunday midnight. Heavy showers of rain have suddenly caused huge traffic jams on the roads. The rain, which had been resting for many days, has made a strong presence since last night. The rain has wreaked havoc in Pune city, suburbs and rural areas. The roads have literally taken the form of rivers.

The rain had taken a break after last night. This morning too, there was no rain, but the weather was cloudy everywhere. The rain showers finally started after the afternoon. The sudden onset of rain showed that the citizens were very worried. Since the rain had rested since morning, some citizens had gone out without taking raincoats and umbrellas. But due to the sudden onset of rain, they had to wait in the shade. The roads had also taken the form of rivers as usual. Traffic was snarled in many areas. Along with the central part of Pune, it has also started raining in the suburbs of Dhayri, Hadapsar, Wagholi, Kharadi, Chandannagar, Camp, Aundh, Baner. There have been incidents of water entering many societies.

The rain has literally torn the roads to pieces. The roads are already covered in potholes. This has caused such rain that there are signs that they will continue to increase. Every year, at the beginning of the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation announces that ‘the roads have been repaired’. But in reality, the roads are washed away after a few hours of rain.

While the citizens are suffering due to potholes and traffic jams on the city roads, the municipal corporation is killing time by giving false information that the potholes have been filled. We complain repeatedly, but the potholes are not filled. The municipal corporation only issues tenders and pays money to contractors. But the quality of the work is zero.