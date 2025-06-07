Pune Rains: Heavy Showers Turn Roads Into Rivers, Vehicles Break Down on Flooded Streets (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (June 7, 2025): Heavy rain that began early Saturday disrupted daily life across the city. Several roads were waterlogged, slowing down traffic. In some places, vehicles broke down, causing traffic jams. Large amounts of water were seen on the Dehuroad-Katraj bypass and in front of Indira College in Wakad. Roads near Bhosari, including Telco Landewadi and the stretch from Shantinagar to Indrayani Corner, were flooded. Residents said it felt like crossing a river.

In the Nigdi Pradhikaran area, water accumulated on roads. Many roads in this area are dug up for ongoing work, and rainwater filled the pits. No warning signs were placed, leading to minor accidents.

Incidents of tree branches falling were also reported in many parts of the city. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors if possible. They advised people to be careful while stepping out and to keep a safe distance from electric poles and trees.

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule criticised the civic administration for its poor preparedness. Sharing videos of waterlogging near Ryan International School in Hinjewadi Phase 2, Sule questioned whether proper drainage arrangements were in place. She called on the MIDC to take immediate and long-term steps to prevent such incidents. She stressed the need for regular desilting and maintenance of the drainage system.