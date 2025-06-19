Pune Rains: Khadakwasla Dam Releases 2,000 Cusecs of Water Into Mutha River Amid Heavy Rainfall (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (June, 19, 2025): The Water Resources Department of Maharashtra began releasing 2,000 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River at 1 p.m. on Thursday in response to rising water levels caused by persistent rainfall. As a precautionary measure, flood alerts have been issued across low-lying areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Residents near riverbank areas like Sinhagad Road, Mhatre Bridge, Deccan, Shivane, and Erandwane have been asked to stay cautious and remove any belongings or livestock from the riverbed.

Khadakwasla Dam, located on the Mutha River, has begun releasing floodwaters—making it the first dam in the Upper Bhima River catchment to do so.



Dams Likely to Fill Early This Year

Heavy rain has also been recorded in dam catchment areas such as Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon. While these dams usually fill up in July or August, the early arrival of rain has raised hopes that they will reach full capacity sooner this year. This could ease Pune’s water supply concerns for the year, with officials expecting sufficient reserves by early July.

Bhide Bridge Submerged

Bhide Bridge has gone underwater earlier than usual this year because of rising water levels in the Mutha River. This happened due to continuous rain and increased inflow into the Khadakwasla Dam. The release of water from the dam caused the river to swell and cover the bridge. The traffic over the bridge also has been suspended.

Flooding Hits Hinjewadi IT Park

Heavy rain submerged key roads near Hinjewadi IT Park on Thursday causing widespread commuter disruption. The situation has reignited concerns over inadequate drainage and infrastructure at the IT hub.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Pune and Pimpri‑Chinchwad over the next few days. The district administration urged all residents to avoid river areas at night and to follow official updates before venturing close to water bodies.