Pune Rains: Khadakwasla Dam to Increase Water Release to 9,416 Cusecs Tonight, Riverside Villages Urged to Take Precautions

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding like situation in Pune City and nearby areas, leaving many residents stranded in submerged areas. Due to ongoing heavy rain. The Khadakwasla Irrigation Department has announced that starting at 11:00 p.m. tonight, they will increase the water release from the Khadakwasla Dam to 9,416 cusecs due to current water management needs.

Rajesh Patil, the Executive Engineer of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Department, has issued a warning for residents living near rivers. “With the significant rise in water discharge, we advise everyone in affected areas to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety,” Patil stated.

Local authorities will closely monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about potential flooding and to follow any guidance from local emergency services.

Earlier today, a similar volume of water was released, resulting in flooding that forced many residents into the streets. Some citizens found themselves trapped in various locations and required rescue from local authorities and the fire brigade. To prevent further flooding this evening, 100 soldiers from the 24th Maratha Battalion in Aundh have arrived in the Sinhagad Road area.