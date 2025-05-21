Pune Rains: Power Supply to Over 38,000 Homes Disrupted as Flooded Feeder Pillars Cripple the City

On Tuesday evening (May 20), Pune city and the surrounding areas were witnessing heavy rains, which severely disrupted the electrical infrastructure. Power outages were caused by things like falling trees and fast-moving water streams harming the system in several places, including Kondhwa, Bhonsari, and Chakan. Overnight power restoration efforts were undertaken by engineers and employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). By early Wednesday, the power supply had gradually returned to Kondhwa. In Kondhwa, one of the worst-hit places, water seeped into 38 feeder pillars due to the fast water flow and uneven terrain. The power supply to Kondhwa, JK Park, and Kumar Palm had been cut off as a precaution, impacting almost 38,000 homes. After the water levels dropped, MSEDCL crews started doing critical repairs, such as drying out flooded feeder pillars. In the impacted areas, power was progressively restored by May 21.

Ten power poles were brought down by the rain in rural areas like Chakan, which affected Kuruli, Nighoje, Sara City, Nanekarwadi, Mahalunge, and Ambethan.

Tree branches falling on electric poles and waterlogging caused damage to underground cables and power lines within Pune. The following areas experienced blackouts: Fursungi, Kothrud, Shivane, Dhanori, Dhayari, Market Yard, Premnagar, Mundhwa, Bund Garden, and Maharshinagar. Power outages at Bhosari, Talawade, Dehu, Shelarnagar, Chikhali, Charholi, Dighi, Yamunanagar, Vitthalwadi, Rupinagar, Alandi Road, Indrayani Nagar, Chinchwad Station, Santnagar, Adarsh Nagar, Khadi Machine, and Shantinagar were caused by similar problems. To restore power in these places, emergency repairs were carried out late into the night.

Power Cut Issue Solving Helplines:

Customers can call MSEDCL's central customer service centre toll-free at 1912, 1800-212-3435, or 1800-233-3435 to report outages or voice any grievances pertaining to power. Engineers and employees receive complaints via SMS right away. Customers can also report outages by sending an SMS to 9930399303 with the format NOPOWER or by making a missed call from their registered mobile phone to 022-50897100.