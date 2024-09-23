Pune Rains: Sudden Downpour Catches City Off Guard as Monsoon Retreats

Pune city experienced a heavy downpour on Sunday night as the monsoon began its retreat. The city remained cloudy throughout the day, with sudden heavy rain starting around 10:45 p.m. On Monday morning, the overcast conditions persisted, and rain began again around noon. Commuters in Pune were caught off guard by the unexpected showers while heading out for work.

Since the first week of September, the rains had subsided, but heavy showers returned on Sunday night. Conditions are now favorable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in some districts of Maharashtra this week. Starting from September 23, the monsoon's retreat is expected from West Rajasthan and Kutch.

Several parts of the state already received rain on Sunday, and in the next two days, districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan divisions are likely to experience rainfall. Between September 23-25, rain is expected across the Vidarbha region, with rainfall predicted in some districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan-Goa on September 23, and most districts of Central Maharashtra on September 24.

Heavy Rains Lash Pune

Pune city has been experiencing rain for the past several days, accompanied by rising temperatures and heat. On Sunday, residents witnessed lightning and cloudbursts, followed by a sudden downpour that led to water quickly flooding the streets.