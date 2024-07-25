Pune Rains: Three Killed by Electrocution in Floodwaters

Pune city has experienced torrential rains over the past two days, resulting in flash floods and a tragic incident near Z bridge in Deccan. Three workers lost their lives due to electrocution early Monday when floodwaters unexpectedly inundated the area where their anda bhurji stall was operating during the night.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Ajay Ghanekar, 25, and Akash Vinayak Mane, 21, both residents of Pulachi Wadi, Deccan, and Shiva Jid Bahadur Parihar, 18, a Nepali worker. They were rushed to Sahyadri Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The Deccan Gymkhana Police Station is currently investigating the incident. The civic administration has cautioned residents to remain indoors as further heavy rains could exacerbate flooding across the city.The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on July 25.