Pune Rains: Thunderstorms, Lightning and Heavy Rain Lash City; Yellow Alert Issued for Next 3 Days (Watch Video)

Pune witnessed heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms on Friday evening after a gap of nearly ten to twelve days. The city had been experiencing warm and humid weather throughout the day under overcast skies. The rain began after sunset and intensified quickly across several parts of the city. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Pune district for the next three days. This year, the month of May saw more rainfall than usual due to the early arrival of monsoon winds by ten to fifteen days. As a result, the city recorded above-average rainfall for the month. After May 27, the rain had taken a break. Now, it has returned with full force.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Pune district's Pimpri-Chinchwad.



Heavy showers lashed areas including Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Katraj, Bibwewadi, Swargate, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road and central Pune localities. Roads were flooded and turned into stream-like paths. Several streets were waterlogged, making it difficult for motorists to navigate. Drivers were seen struggling to move through water-filled roads while power supply fluctuated in some areas.

According to the IMD, more heavy rain is expected in Pune on Friday. The sudden downpour caused trouble for citizens across the city. Water flowed heavily across the roads, and once again, Pune’s streets resembled rivers.