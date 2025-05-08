Pune Rains: Thunderstorms with Unseasonal Rainfall to Continue for Next 24 Hours

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms, gusty winds, and unseasonal rainfall will continue in Pune and surrounding districts for the next 24 hours. According to the IMD forecast, gusty winds between 40–50 kmph are expected to sweep through the city and nearby ghats during this period. The region may also experience cloudy skies, thunder, and lightning accompanied by intense rainfall.

Pune Rains

Imd has issued nowcast alert for pune of thunderstorm in pune. As per IMD radar thunderstorm is heading towards Pune city PCMC #punerainspic.twitter.com/IuAkTZa0Xk — vineet kumar (@vineet_mausam) May 6, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Surrounding Areas as Unseasonal Rainfall, Thunderstorms to Continue Till May 10.

Vineet Kumar, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, said, “IMD has issued a nowcast alert for thunderstorms in Pune. As per the IMD radar, the thunderstorm was heading towards Pune city and PCMC. Short-duration rain occurred in Sus Goan, Airport, Charoli, Hadapsar, Fursungi, Kothrud, parts of the Pashan area, etc., in Pune. Now the thunderstorm has passed Pune. Rain is unlikely in most parts of the city tonight and until tomorrow morning.”

The temperature in Pune dipped due to the rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the city on Thursday morning. The maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad 36 degrees Celsius, Lavale 35 degrees Celsius, Magarpatta 37 degrees Celsius, and Koregaon Park 33 degrees Celsius.