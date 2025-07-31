Pune Rave Party Case: Pranjal Khewalkar Among 5 Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Pune, Maharashtra (July 31, 2025): A Judicial Magistrate First Class court on Thursday sent five accused, including former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the rave party case. The other accused are Nikhil Poptani, Sameer Sayyad, Sachin Bhombe and Shripad Yadav.

All five were produced before Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle. The prosecution sought an extension of their police custody, stating that objectionable chats and videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phones. Investigators also told the court they are trying to trace the source of the seized drugs.

The defence opposed the plea, arguing that the two women from whose purses the drugs were found are already in judicial custody. They claimed further police custody of the others was not needed.

The Pune crime branch had raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area early Sunday morning, where the alleged party took place. Khewalkar and six others were arrested. Police said they recovered cocaine, marijuana, hookah equipment and liquor bottles from the premises.

