Pune reports 29 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pune disctric on Tuesday recorded 29 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths, now the marks has lift upto count to 1.45 million. The first wave recorded the highest number of deaths at Sassoon General Hospital. In the second wave, many patients died due to not getting oxygen and ventilator on time. In the first wave, in April 2020, Pune city had the highest mortality rate in the country. On April 17, 2020, Pune had the highest mortality rate of 9.18 percent.

In one week, 400-450 deaths were reported in the city. Many were pushed to the brink of death due to a lack of beds, oxygen, and ventilators. The death toll in the second wave had reached 6 percent. In the third wave of the corona, the city experienced the highest number of corona patients. However, the mortality rate was negligible at 0.03 percent.

As many as 2116 corona tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday. Of these, the corona was diagnosed in 21 patients.