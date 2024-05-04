Pune: Residents Demand Action as Late-Night Eateries at Nal Stop Disrupt Peace in Kothrud

Residents of Kothrud, a neighbourhood in Pune, are demanding stricter enforcement of regulations on late-night eateries in the Nal Stop area. They say the once-peaceful area has become a hub of noise and unruly behaviour.

Nal Stop, previously known as a single late-night food stall catering to a limited crowd, has seen a rise in unauthorised eateries, attracting large crowds, mostly college students. These crowds reportedly park their bikes haphazardly, causing traffic congestion at night.

The Nalstop area in Korhrud has now turned into a hotspot for drunken hooligans. While the Pune City Police Commissioner has ordered the eateries till 1:30 AM the eateries at Nulstop operate till 3:00 AM causing inconvenience to the residents. @PuneCityPolice@CPPuneCitypic.twitter.com/Y8n0wz3pjA — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) May 4, 2024

On May 4, around 2:30 a.m., a group of students were allegedly involved in a physical altercation, creating panic in the vicinity. Residents have questioned the response of the Pune City Police, claiming inaction to control the situation.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had previously issued an advisory requiring late-night establishments to close by 1:30 a.m. However, eateries in Nal Stop reportedly disregard this directive, operating until 3:00 a.m. without apparent intervention from the police.

A resident of Kothrud, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Nal Stop has become a nuisance for residents of Kothrud and Deccan. Large crowds, mostly intoxicated youngsters and college students gather there to satisfy late-night hunger pangs. Fights are reported almost every other day. The police seem to be turning a blind eye to this and take no action."

Another resident said, "The Nal Stop area has become a hotspot for troublemakers. Young college students with modified motorbike silencers create loud noises late at night, disregarding residents trying to sleep. The late-night eateries have become a headache for the locals. The police need to take strict action against the stall owners."

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhimrao Tele of the Kothrud Division said in a statement to LokmatTimes.com, "We have already advised the eateries to close before the stipulated time. Strict action will be taken against violators. We will increase patrols in the Nal Stop area and ensure law and order are maintained in the neighbourhood."