Pune: Rickshaw Driver Robs Passenger of Rs 34,500 on Return from Bhimashankar Forest

Delhi-based businessman from Pune was allegedly robbed by an auto-rickshaw driver by threatening him on knifepoint. As per the reports this incident took place between 9:15 am and 4:30 p, The victim identified as Suresh Chandra Chauhan (69), a resident of Badarpur, South Delhi, lodged a complaint about the theft at Bund Garden Police Station.

Victim was in Pune for work, exited the Pune railway station around 9:30 am and was offered a ride to Bhimashankar by an auto-rickshaw driver. After agreeing on a fare, they departed around 9:15 am and reached Bhimashankar by 1 pm. Following darshan, they began their return journey around 4 pm. On the way back, the driver diverted onto a forest route, forced Chauhan out of the rickshaw, and robbed him at knifepoint, taking Rs 19,500 via Google Pay and Rs 15,000 in cash.

The driver then left Chauhan stranded. Chauhan got assistance, returned to Pune, and reported the crime to the police.Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the parcel gate area of Pune railway station to trace the suspect.