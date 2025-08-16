Pune Road Accident: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Bike Collides With Tempo Near Bhimashankar Sugar Factory

A tragic accident took place in Pune's Ambegaon area were youth died on the spot after a two-wheeler hit a tempo driven carelessly in the Pargaon factory (Tal. Ambegaon) area. His parents are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to further information, the accident took place on August 15 at around 5:30 pm in the Pargaon village limits.

While the tempo was being withdrawn from the weighbridge near the Bhimashankar Cooperative Sugar Factory, a two-wheeler coming from Shirur to Pargaon hit an iron sheet coming out of a truck. Avinash Kshirsagar was seriously injured in the collision. After being admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Manchar for treatment, the doctors declared him dead.

Kshirsagar's parents were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment. According to the complaint filed by Prakash Kshirsagar, a case has been registered at the Pargaon police station against the unknown tempo driver. The police are conducting further investigations.