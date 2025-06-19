Pune Road Accident: 47-Year-Old Warkari On The Way To Alandi Dies After Being Hit by Bus Near Shikrapur

Another tragic incident took place on Pune-Ahilyanagar highway near Shikarpur on Wednesday morning where a 47-year-old man (Warkari) died after getting hit by the bus. As per the reports The accident occurred when the victim, Nivrutti Makose of Digar village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was crossing the road while en route to Alandi.

TOI reported that police said Makose was with a dindi and water tanker traveling with the dindi developed some technical glitch near Shikrapur. Makose and two others were crossing the highway to obtain parts required for the repairs when the bus knocked him down. The other two people escaped unhurt. Makose was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In separate incident a 57-year-old Warkari was killed after being hit by a speeding crane while walking from Dehu to Alandi to take part in the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi procession on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. near Shelarvasti in the Talawade area on Dehu-Alandi Road. The deceased was identified as Narayan Godve, a resident of Ahergaon in Madha taluka of Solapur district. According to the reports, Godve was walking towards Alandi when a crane coming from behind struck him. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to YCM Hospital in Pimpri by Chikhali Police. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Also Read: Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 5 Injured as Speeding Car Rams Parked Tempo on Jejuri–Morgaon Road (Watch Video)

Following the accident a crane driver has been arrested and a case is being registered after an accident that briefly caused a major traffic jam on the Dehu-Alandi Road during the ongoing Palkhi processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. Police controlled the traffic, but tragically, one Warkari died in the accident. Lakhs of Warkaris have gathered in Dehu and Alandi, and Pimpri Chinchwad Police have implemented strict traffic measures, including closing several roads to vehicles. The Tukaram Maharaj procession started on Wednesday, and the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj procession begins on Thursday.