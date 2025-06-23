Pune Road Accident: Backseat rider Dies After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler on Wadgaon Flyover, Driver Arrested

In tragic road accident a 25-year-old man got killed after collision with truck on Wadgaon flyover in Pune on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. This incident took place in Sunday morning. In this accident along with two-wheeler the truck allegedly hit with two cars. Following this accident police have arrested the truck driver on charges of negligent driving. The deceased person identified as Kiran Pawar is a resident of Shram Safalya Colony in Karve Nagar. His friend Yash Kirdat, 25, also from Karve Nagar, was injured in the accident. Pawar was riding pillion while Kirdat was riding the two-wheeler when the speeding truck allegedly hit it from behind around 5 am. The truck further collided with two cars and escaped from the spot, said the police.

Following a report, a police team arrived at the scene and transported Pawar and Kirdat to a hospital. Pawar was declared dead, while Kirdat was hospitalized for treatment. Kirdat filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sinhagad Road police station. Subsequently, a police team, led by Inspector Dilip Daingade, investigated the accident and arrested the truck driver, Mahantesh Andodagi, 37, from Karnataka, on Sunday night.

In separate incident, A woman was injured after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw on Gokhale Road in Pune. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman walking on the road with an umbrella when a fast-moving auto-rickshaw hits her directly. She falls to the ground due to the impact.

Also Read: Pune Road Accident: 47-Year-Old Warkari On The Way To Alandi Dies After Being Hit by Bus Near Shikrapur

The driver of the vehicle is seen stopping immediately and helping the woman to her feet. Media reports suggest that the woman sustained injuries in the collision. The identity of the driver and the condition of the injured woman are yet to be officially confirmed