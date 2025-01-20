Pune Road Accident: Elderly Man Dies, Wife Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Bus in Shewalewadi

A speeding bus struck a senior couple on the Pune-Solapur road in Shewalwadi, resulting in the death of 63-year-old Jayant Bhamre. The Hadapsar police have filed a case against the bus driver. Jayant Bhamre, a resident of Greenwoods, Manjari, Hadapsar, died from the accident, while his wife, Vaishali, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Their daughter, 28-year-old Priyanka, has lodged a complaint at Hadapsar police station, leading to a case against the driver, Sanjay Ujjainrao Dinde, 46, from Santkripa Society, Chikhali. According to police reports, the Bhamre couple was crossing the road near the Shewalwadi vegetable market around 6:45 PM on Saturday (18) when the bus hit them.

The police responded quickly and transported both victims to a private hospital, but Jayant succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Gandhale is conducting the investigation.