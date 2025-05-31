Pune Road Accident: Speeding Car Ran Over At least 12 in Sadashiv Peth, Injured Hospitalised

A major accident took place near Bhave High School in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth area around 7:15 PM, when a speeding car ran over a group of people, injuring at least 12. Among the injured are several MPSC students who had gathered at a local tea stall. All injured individuals have been rushed to Sancheti and Modak Hospitals for treatment. According to initial information, the condition of some students is reported to be serious.

The area surrounding Bhave High School is known for its narrow lanes, where traffic usually moves at a slow pace. The fact that such a high-speed accident occurred in this zone has raised serious questions about traffic regulation and public safety. Senior officials, including personnel from Vishrambaug Police Station, quickly arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, especially given that the accident occurred in a busy central part of the city. Residents are demanding stricter enforcement of speed limits and better traffic control measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.