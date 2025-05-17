Pune Road Accident: Speeding Tempo Hits Three Pedestrians in Pimpri-Chinchwad, One Dead, Two Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning (May 15) at around 8 a.m. in Dawadmala on Ambethan Road in Chakan, where a speeding tempo struck three pedestrians. One person died on the spot, while two women sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Jayaram Tarasingh Chavan (52).

His son, Satish Jayaram Chavan (22), a resident of Dawadmala, Chakan, filed a complaint at the Chakan Police Station on Friday. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the unidentified tempo driver.

According to the police, the victims Jayaram Chavan, his wife Shilabai, and their acquaintance Jyotsna Chavan—were walking along the road when the tempo, driven recklessly and at high speed, hit them. Jayaram Chavan succumbed to his injuries, while Shilabai and Jyotsna Chavan were injured in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.