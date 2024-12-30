Pune Road Accident: Two Devotees Dead, 11 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Jejuri

Two devotees died and 11 others were injured in a road accident on the Waghapur-Belsar road near Jejuri early Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided head-on.

Sagar Dattatray Totre from Kurangwadi, Taluka Ambegaon, reported the accident to the Jejuri police. According to the police, Totre was traveling with relatives to Jejuri for the Somvati Yatra in an Ashok Leyland company tempo. The group was heading toward Jejuri via Urulikanchan when a Tata company tempo coming from the opposite direction collided with them.

In the collision, Jitendra Dnyaneshwar Totre, 35, a resident of Kurvandi, Taluka Ambegaon, and Asha Bai Balkrishna Zare, 50, from Zarewadi, Taluka Khed, were killed.

Eleven others, including Mangal Totre, Dnyaneshwar Totre, Rahul Totre, Anushka Totre, Tanaji Totre, Vilas Totre, Balu Totre, Ashwini Totre, Meera Karande, Omkar Karande, and Babaji Karande, were injured.

Local residents informed the Jejuri police about the incident. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Jejuri for treatment. The driver of the Tata tempo, Shantaram Bhikoba Pawar, 50, from Vadachi Wadi, Walhe, Taluka Purandar, has been arrested.