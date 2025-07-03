Pune Road Accident: Two Killed, Four Injured As Tempo Rams Into People

A tragic road accident occurred late on the night of July 2 at Talwade Chowk near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune–Solapur Highway, claiming two lives and leaving four others seriously injured. The mishap was caused by a tempo driver allegedly speeding and driving recklessly, police said. According to officials from the Uruli Kanchan Police Station, the accused driver, identified as Shashikant Rohidas Pawar (24), a resident of Akluj in Solapur district, lost control of his tempo and rammed into a group of people standing by the roadside. The impact killed two individuals on the spot — Mahboob Rehman Miyade (63) of Sahajpur, Makarvasti in Daund, and Ashok Bhimrao (25) of Savli, Bidar. Four others — Laxman Bapurao Bharti (61), Mainuddin Lalmia Tamboli (67), Vaishali Bhagwat Bansode (40), and Bhagwat Peru Bansode (40) — sustained injuries in the crash. All were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Initial medical reports suggest that some of the victims suffered fractures.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, but was later apprehended by police following swift action. He has been taken into custody, and preparations for formal arrest are underway. A case has been registered under Crime No. 192/2025 at the Uruli Kanchan Police Station. The charges include sections 281, 125, 125(A), 125(B), and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act — 184 and 134/177.

The investigation is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Meera Matale. Daund Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bapurao Dadas and Police Inspector Shankar Patil visited the accident site and reviewed the situation.