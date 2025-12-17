Pune Road Accident: Two Separate Crashes Near Warje Bridge Trigger Massive Traffic Snarl on Satara Highway

Pune continues to witness a worrying rise in road accidents, with locations such as Navale Bridge and Warje Bridge frequently turning into danger zones for motorists. On Sunday night, the situation worsened after two separate accidents occurred almost at the same time in the Warje area, triggering chaos on the busy stretch leading from Chandni Chowk towards Satara. The sudden incidents caused traffic to slow to a crawl, leaving commuters stranded for long periods. Motorists reported panic and confusion as emergency sirens echoed through the area, highlighting once again the growing concerns over road safety and traffic management on Pune’s major arterial routes during peak hours.

The first accident took place on Warje Bridge when a pickup vehicle crashed into a truck that was moving ahead on the same lane. The impact of the collision resulted in injuries to a few occupants, who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities later confirmed that the injured were stable and out of danger. However, the damaged vehicles blocked a portion of the road, further worsening congestion. Police teams arrived at the spot to control the situation, but traffic movement remained slow as commuters navigated through the partially obstructed bridge late into the night.

A short distance from the first crash site, a more severe chain accident unfolded on the Satara-bound lane near Warje Bridge. A truck reportedly lost control after suffering brake failure and rammed into a traveller bus, before crashing into six other vehicles lined up ahead. The series of collisions caused multiple vehicles to pile up, damaging several cars. Although no one sustained serious injuries, some people suffered minor wounds. The truck driver was medically examined and booked under relevant sections. Traffic police worked swiftly to remove vehicles, and after some time, normal traffic flow was gradually restored.