Pune Road Accident: Woman Killed, Seven Injured After Speeding Car Overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru Expressway

Pune, Maharashtra (January 14, 2025): A woman died, and seven others were injured after the car they were traveling in overturned on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Expressway near the Swami Narayan Temple.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Bajirao Padwal, 29, a resident of Shelu in Ambegaon district, Pune. Police said the injured include Pawan Kahate, Vijay Ambekar, Sachin Manjabapu, Gayatri Mohite, Supriya Lad, and Sandeep Marathe.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday when the driver, Prasad Dilip Dhole, 25, lost control of the vehicle while speeding near Narhe. Dhole, a resident of Savardari in Khed district, was also injured in the crash.

A case has been registered against Dhole for causing the accident. Police constable Prashant Chate filed the complaint at the Sinhagad Road police station.

The seriously injured were taken to a private hospital, where Vijaya Padwal later died during treatment. Police sub-inspector Akshay Patil is leading the investigation.