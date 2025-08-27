Pune Road Rage: 4 Arrested After Investment Firm Employee Attacked Over Wrong-Side Driving Dispute in Khadki (VIDEO)

Pune Road Rage News: Police have arrested four men in connection with a road rage incident that left an investment banking employee with a fractured nose and his friend with a dislocated shoulder on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near a gurdwara on Elphinstone Road. According to the reports, the victim, Satyam Sukhsagar Bhargav was driving back to his residence in Kharadi from Nashik when two men on a two-wheeler rode on the wrong side of the road and passed his car. He asked them to move to the correct lane, and they initially complied.The men returned, attacked Bhargav’s car, and assaulted him. They called two others to join them. Bhargav tried calling the police helpline 112 while his friend Mahesh intervened and suffered a dislocated shoulder in the attack. Two police officers arrived soon afterward, forcing the attackers to flee.

Road rage kalesh in Pune 🚨

Both victims were first treated at Khadki Cantonment Hospital and later transferred to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri. Bhargav was advised to undergo surgery for his fractured nose. According to media reports, Khadki police had arrested the four men by Tuesday evening. A case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In recent times the number of road rage incidents in Pune have been on the rise. A couple was brutally assaulted by a group of six men near Pashan Circle in Pune few months ago. The attack, left the husband critically injured and admitted to the ICU, while the wife suffered internal injuries and trauma.

The victims, Ketaki and her husband Amaldeo PVK Raman, were returning home from Mukundnagar after a dinner with friends when they encountered two men on an Activa scooter who repeatedly obstructed their car's path. According to Ketaki, the riders appeared intoxicated and grew aggressive when her husband honked in an attempt to pass. "One of them got enraged, began hitting our car windows, and chased us for nearly 20 meters," she said in an Instagram post that has since gone viral.When the couple eventually stopped their car to address the situation, one of the men launched a physical attack on Amaldeo. The situation escalated further when four additional individuals arrived on the scene. Together, the group assaulted Amaldeo with sticks and stones. Two of the attackers held him down while the others beat him mercilessly. Ketaki, who tried to shield her husband, was also targeted. She was kicked in the stomach and struck in the face during the altercation.

The attackers then proceeded to vandalise the couple's car, smashing windows and headlights with large stones. One of the stones, Ketaki said, also damaged the interior of the vehicle."We barely managed to escape. Amaldeo was bleeding heavily-his nose was fractured, and his ear was injured. A sonography later revealed swelling in my abdomen," she recounted. The couple reached out to Ketaki's brother, who rushed them to Chatushringi Police Station to file a complaint, and then to Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh, where Amaldeo was admitted to the ICU for further treatment.