Pune Road Rage: Car Driver Assaulted by Group for Stopping Biker Riding on Wrong Side in Khadki (Watch Video)

A car driver was brutally attacked by a group of individuals in Pune’s Khadki area for stopping a biker from riding on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place on Monday at 5:30 pm. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. According to the information shared on social media by journalist Steffy Thevar, two men assaulted a car driver on Khadki Road because he stopped them from driving on the wrong side. Later, these two men called two more people, and they all beat up the car driver, causing him to bleed. "#RoadRage in the city is worse than ever before," she added.

Thevar shared a picture of the driver, whose shirt was soaked in blood. She wrote, "The car driver's shirt is blood-soaked & CT scan hints at possible internal bleeding. After spending three hours in Khadki Police Station, only non-cognisable (NC) filed - 'it is not intense enough' for FIR, say cops. WHAT DEFINES INTENSITY?"The CT scan showed a "subtle fracture of the nasal bone on the right side and fracture of the anterior bony nasal septum."According to the reporter, the driver dialled 100, "but instead of a human answering, it went to a voice message asking to type 1 or 2 or 3 in an emergency. What kind of an emergency line is this??" she asked.

In recent times the number of road rage incidents in Pune have been on the rise. A couple was brutally assaulted by a group of six men near Pashan Circle in Pune few months ago. The attack, left the husband critically injured and admitted to the ICU, while the wife suffered internal injuries and trauma.The victims, Ketaki and her husband Amaldeo PVK Raman, were returning home from Mukundnagar after a dinner with friends when they encountered two men on an Activa scooter who repeatedly obstructed their car's path.According to Ketaki, the riders appeared intoxicated and grew aggressive when her husband honked in an attempt to pass. "One of them got enraged, began hitting our car windows, and chased us for nearly 20 meters," she said in an Instagram post that has since gone viral.When the couple eventually stopped their car to address the situation, one of the men launched a physical attack on Amaldeo. The situation escalated further when four additional individuals arrived on the scene.Together, the group assaulted Amaldeo with sticks and stones. Two of the attackers held him down while the others beat him mercilessly. Ketaki, who tried to shield her husband, was also targeted. She was kicked in the stomach and struck in the face during the altercation.

The attackers then proceeded to vandalise the couple's car, smashing windows and headlights with large stones. One of the stones, Ketaki said, also damaged the interior of the vehicle."We barely managed to escape. Amaldeo was bleeding heavily-his nose was fractured, and his ear was injured. A sonography later revealed swelling in my abdomen," she recounted. The couple reached out to Ketaki's brother, who rushed them to Chatushringi Police Station to file a complaint, and then to Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh, where Amaldeo was admitted to the ICU for further treatment.