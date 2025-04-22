Pune Road Rage: Couple Beaten with Sticks and Stones, Car Vandalised After Dispute Over Honking

A man and his wife were brutally assaulted on Thursday night, April 17, by a group of six men near Pashan Circle in Pune. The incident occurred at around 11 pm, leaving the husband critically injured and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while his wife received internal injuries and is currently in trauma after the incident.

The victim's couple, identified as Ketaki and her husband, Amaldeo Raman, were coming from Mukundnagar after having dinner with friends. Suddenly, a scooter stopped in front of their car and two men stepped towards them, according to the India Today report.

According to Ketaki, the unidentified scooter riders were inebriated and angrily shouted at her husband when he honked at them in an attempt to pass. One of them started hitting car windows and chased them for nearly 20 meters. "One of them got enraged, began hitting our car windows, and chased us for nearly 20 meters," she said in an Instagram post.

UNSAFE Streets! 😡 pic.twitter.com/EPaAe8mh5l — PuneNow (@itspunenow) April 22, 2025

Ketaki said that when they stopped their car to check the situation, one of the accused began assaulting her husband, Amaldeo. Later, four more people joined them at the scene and started assaulting them. The group of six beat Amaldeo with sticks and stones. They also vandalised their car, broke windows, smashed headlights, they also damaged the interior of the vehicle.

Ketaki tried to protect her husband, but also got injured as they didn't stop and continued to assault her husband despite coming in between. She was kicked in the stomach and struck in the face during the altercation. "We barely managed to escape. Amaldeo was bleeding heavily-his nose was fractured, and his ear was injured. A sonography later revealed swelling in my abdomen," she recounted.

Ketaki's brother filed a police complaint at Chatushringi Police Station and shifted them to Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh, where Amaldeo was admitted to the ICU for further treatment. Ketaki also expressed disappointment to Punekars who witnessed the assault but failed to intervene, reported India Today.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 118(1), 126(2), 115(2), 352, 324(4), and 3(5).