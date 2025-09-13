Pune Robbery: Armed Thieves Rob Rs 50,000 in Purandar, Caught After Dramatic Chase Using Drone

A man was arrested after robbing a house in broad daylight at Daundaj near Walhe in Purandar taluka of Pune district and fleeing. The thieves were chased in a filmy style by villagers and police before being caught. During the chase, the accused tried to threaten the crowd with a pistol who attempted to stop them. However, Jejuri Police Station in charge, Deepak Vakchoure, successfully apprehended the armed suspects. In total, three people were taken into custody.

Despite Jejuri Police’s efforts to curb theft in their jurisdiction, incidents still occur occasionally. On Saturday afternoon, September 13, three men looted a house in Daundaj village, stealing Rs 50,000 in cash. Alert local youths began chasing them. As the thieves tried to escape, they were delayed by the closed Thoptewadi railway gate near Neera, giving the people a chance to catch up. Two of the accused managed to flee after brandishing a pistol, but their driver was caught.

Upon receiving information, Jejuri Police in-charge Vakchoure and PSI Sarjerao Pujari rushed to the spot with their team. The accused were found hiding in a sugarcane field near Pandharpur Road and Jeur. Around 150–200 villagers from Daundaj, Walhe, Jeur, Pisurdi, Pimpre, and Neera joined the police and surrounded the area to prevent escape.

A drone was deployed to locate the suspects inside the dense sugarcane crop. Since the thieves were armed, the police instructed the villagers to guard the area without entering. Once the drone confirmed their location, police, along with villagers,s apprehended the accused.

The Jejuri Police confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody and identified as Lakhan Singh Ratput Singh Dhudhani (35) and Behat Singh Shamsingh Kalyani (30), both residents of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Pune, and Ratnesh Rajkumar Puri (23) of Sambhajinagar. Further investigation is underway.