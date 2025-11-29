Pune Robbery: Cash and Jewellery Worth Rs 6.35 Lakh Stolen From Wedding in Baner

Pune: In significant robbery, thieves stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 6.35 lakh from a wedding function in Baner area. Victim has filed case in this regards at Chatushrungi police station. According to the information given by the police, the marriage ceremony of the complainant's daughter was held on November 25 at hall in Baner area. They kept a bag with gold jewellery, cash worth Rs 1.30 lakh and a mobile phone. The thieves took advantage of his inattention and stole the bag.

After realizing that the bag was stolen, victim filed a complaint with the police. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police visited the spot, checked the CCTV footage of the wedding function area and are tracking the thieves. Assistant Police Inspector Aniket Pote is conducting further investigation.

Similar thefts in Pune

In Vishrantwadi, thieves stole a Rs 60,000 gold bangle from a senior citizen on a PMP bus. The woman, a resident of Dhanori, reported the theft to the Vishrantwadi police, stating the bangle was cut from her wrist while she boarded the bus. In Dhayari, burglars broke into a dairy in Umbra Ganapati Chowk on the night of November 26 and stole Rs 92,000. A police complaint has been filed at Nanded City Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Pune Crime: IT Consultant Stabbed Near Rib in Kharadi After Scooter–SUV Mirror Clash

In Swargate, two men on a motorcycle threatened a young pedestrian on Shankarsheth Road around 6 am on Friday, November 28, and stole his mobile phone worth Rs 50,000. The victim filed a complaint at the Swargate police station.