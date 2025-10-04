Pune Robbery Video: 4 Armed Men Rob Petrol Pump in Ambegaon; CCTV Captures Entire Incident

Pune Robbery News: Four armed men robbed Rishi Petrol Pump in Tambadmala village, Ambegaon taluka, early Friday. The suspects arrived on a motorcycle, threatened employees with a gun and reportedly took Rs 1,90,370. One of them fired a gun into the air while fleeing, causing panic. According to the reports, two men carrying guns entered the office while the other two kept watch outside. They forced employees to hand over cash from a drawer. One suspect threatened to kill the staff if they did not cooperate.

The robbers spent several minutes inside the office. All four suspects came on the same motorcycle. About 150 meters from the petrol pump, one suspect fell. Another fired a gun into the air before they escaped toward Nashik.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the suspects’ faces clearly. Police have begun investigations. A canine squad tried to track the suspects but could not reach the motorcycle. Fingerprints and other evidence were collected.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Amol Mandve visited the petrol pump. Police advised operators to install high-quality CCTV cameras and maintain bright lighting. Inspector Shrikant Kankal said CCTV footage from nearby highways is being checked.