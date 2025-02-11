Pune Robbery Video: 53-Year-Old Man Returning from Temple Looted by Bike-Borne Duo, CCTV Footage Surfaces

PUNE, Maharashtra (February 11, 2025): A 53-year-old man was robbed near Kaveri Hotel Lane, close to Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, after two men on a motorcycle intercepted his car and snatched cash from his pocket before fleeing. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The victim, identified as Niranjan Mane, was returning home after visiting Ganpati Math when the suspects blocked his vehicle and looted him. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

Mane later approached the police station to file a complaint. However, officers allegedly refused to register it. He was told to return the next day because of a shift change.

As crime continues to rise in the city, the incident has once again raised concerns about public safety and law enforcement’s response to such cases. Police have yet to clarify what action they plan to take.