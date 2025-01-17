Pune: RTO Takes Strict Action Against 65 Rickshaw Drivers Over Fare Refusal Complaints

Pune: Action is being taken against rickshaw drivers following complaints received through the helpline launched for reporting issues. Most of these complaints involve drivers refusing fares. So far, 65 rickshaw drivers have been issued notices based on the complaints.

Citizens frequently encounter rudeness while traveling by rickshaw in the city. However, the question of where to lodge complaints remained a concern. Previously, passengers could report issues by visiting the RTO office or sending an email, but the process was cumbersome. To address this, the RTO introduced a WhatsApp helpline at 8275330101 for lodging complaints against rickshaw drivers.

In recent months, the helpline has received 135 complaints, with the majority involving fare refusals. Other issues include misconduct and overcharging. Based on these complaints, 65 rickshaw drivers have been issued notices, and further action is being taken.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, Swapnil Bhosale, stated:

“RTO has provided the facility to make complaints against rickshaw drivers through the helpline. Many complaints have been registered, prompting us to undertake a special inspection campaign against rickshaw drivers. Appropriate action will be taken following inspections.”

Statistics:

Total complaints: 135

Complaints about refusal of fare: 65