Pune: RTO Warns Rickshaw Permit Holders with Jobs To Return Licenses by January 31 or Face Cancellation

Pune Regional Transport Department (RTO) has issued a directive stating that individuals working in private or government establishments who hold rickshaw permits must return them by January 31. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Pune city, with a population of over 80 lakh, has seen a significant rise in the number of rickshaws due to the increase in population. The State Transport Department issues rickshaw permits as per the Motor Vehicle Act to ensure the availability of private transport for citizens. Prior to 2017, 46,004 rickshaw permits were issued in Pune. However, with the issuance of new permits from 2017 onwards, the number of rickshaws has significantly increased.

Currently, over 83,000 rickshaw permits have been issued in Pune, and 40,000 permits have been issued in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. As a result, many citizens who need rickshaw permits have been unable to obtain them.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, individuals applying for a rickshaw license must not be employed by any government, semi-government, private company, or other organizations. An affidavit is signed as part of the application process. Despite this, complaints have surfaced that some individuals are working in jobs while also driving rickshaws in their spare time. If they later gain employment, they are required to return their rickshaw permits voluntarily. The RTO has set a deadline of January 31 for individuals in this situation to return their permits. Failure to do so will result in action by the RTO.

The RTO has urged all permit holders to comply with the deadline and submit their licenses accordingly.