Pune Run for Unity Marathon: Pune Metro Services To Begin From 3 AM on November 2

The ''Pune Run for Unity'' Mahamarathon has been organized in Pune on November 2 as part of the National Unity Race (''Run for Unity''). For the convenience of the citizens participating in the historic event for Pune city, Pune Metro has decided to increase its passenger service.

Pune Metro service will start from 3 am on November 2. Metro service will be available every 15 minutes on both the lines (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi) from 3 am to 6 am.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day nationwide under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked by the "Run for Unity" initiative. In Pune, the "Pune Run for Unity" marathon will commence from S. P. College.

After that, the Metro service will continue as per the regular timings after 6 am till 11 pm. This will enable citizens to reach the Mahamarathon venue on time, conveniently, and using public transportation.