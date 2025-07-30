Pune-Satara Highway Accident: 2 Motorcyclists Killed, Pickup Driver Injured After Truck Overturns Near Velu

Pune Accident News: Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot and a pickup driver was seriously injured in a major accident on the Pune-Satara highway near Velu in Bhor taluka on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The incident occurred around 9 am when a truck travelling from Pune towards Satara lost control and broke through the road divider before crashing into oncoming vehicles. The deceased have been identified as Prathamesh Mahadev Redekar (32) from Sangli, and Divyam Sunil Nikam (31) from Dhule. The injured pickup driver has been identified as Sanjay Shrirang Khatpe (42) from Hingewathar in Bhor.

According to the reports, the truck bearing registration number MH 04 KU 1144 was descending from the Sasewadi flyover when the driver lost control. The truck broke the divider and entered the opposite lane on the Satara to Pune side. It then crashed into a container with registration HR 55 AP 3356. The truck overturned after the collision and struck a pickup jeep (MH 12 JF 5288) and three motorcycles — a KTM (MH 18 BB 3999), a Unicorn (MH 10 DX 5694), and a Splendor (MH 12 MY 1455).

Read Also | Pune Accident: 31-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider Near PMC Office

All three motorcyclists and the pickup driver sustained serious injuries. Local residents and a medical team rushed to help and transported the injured to Bharati Hospital in Pune. However, doctors confirmed that Redekar and Nikam had died before receiving treatment.

Rajgad Police reached the spot quickly and cleared the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow. Truck driver Mehtab Dafedar, a resident of Kothawali in West Bengal, has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, said Police Constable Sagar Gaikwad.