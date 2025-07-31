Pune-Satara Highway Accident: Two Killed, One Critical After Speeding Truck Changes Lane and Rams Into Five Vehicles

Two people on a motorcycle were killed and a four-wheeler driver sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into five vehicles on a highway in Pune district on Wednesday morning, July 30. The accident took place at around 9 am near Khed Shivapur on the Pune-Satara Highway after the speeding truck veered from its course, entered the opposite lane and rammed into approaching vehicles.

Two motorcycle-borne men, Prathmesh Mahadev Redekar (32) and Divyam Sunil Nikam (31), died when the truck crashed into their two-wheeler, according to police. The truck was going towards Satara. As it was moving at a high speed, the driver seemed to have lost control and the heavy vehicle crossed over the opposite Satara-Pune lane and first hit a container vehicle, then a jeep and later rammed into two motorcycles.

"Redekar and Nikam, who were on a motorcycle, were declared dead at hospital, while the jeep driver, Sanjay Khatpe, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment," a police official said. The driver of the truck was booked under the relevant sections of the BNS.