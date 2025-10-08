Pune School Bus Accident: Steel Bars From Pickup Truck Pierce Vehicle; 8 Children Injured (VIDEO)

Pune School Bus Accident: A school bus met with a major accident on the Solapur-Pune Highway near GB Chaudhary Developers around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Eight students and a female attendant sustained minor injuries, while a motorcyclist was seriously hurt.

According to reports, the bus was travelling on the highway when a motorcyclist suddenly came in front of it. The driver applied the brakes, causing a pickup truck carrying iron rods to crash into the bus from behind. At the same time, a heavy truck rammed into the pickup, increasing the impact. The iron rods from the pickup pierced into the bus, shattering its rear windshield. The students and the female attendant sustained minor injuries from glass shards and the sudden application of brakes.

The injured students and the attendant received first aid at Chintamani Hospital and were later discharged. The seriously injured motorcyclist was admitted to Vishwaraj Hospital for treatment.

School authorities and Uruli Kanchan police, led by Police Inspector Shankar Patil, reached the spot immediately. The police moved the vehicles to the roadside and restored traffic flow.