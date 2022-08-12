Pune: School declares holiday due to closure of road

In Pune, a case has come to light that due to a road closure, students were given holiday for school. There is only one road leading to the school 'Sinhgarh City'. But this road is privately owned. As no compensation was received from the Municipal Corporation, the owner of the said place closed the road. School students have been given a holiday as there is no road to go to school.

The owner of the place has accused the municipality of neglecting the matter despite giving repeated notices to the municipal corporation, while the parents have also expressed their displeasure with the municipal administration as the students are being harmed in all these disputes. Tuesday was a government holiday and online school was held on Wednesday. School was closed on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On Friday the school management decided to give the students a holiday.

While blocking the road, the owner of the place has presented his position. "For the past 17 years, we had given the road from our land to the school because of our friendship. The road which was approved by the municipality in 2007-2008 for Sinhagad School is no longer in existence. So our private road was being used. But we are not given any compensation,' says the owner of this place.

Meanwhile, students and parents are demanding that the Municipal Corporation should take appropriate action in this regard at the earliest and resolve this dispute.

