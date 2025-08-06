Pune: Second-Year MBBS Student Found Dead in College Hostel Room; Suicide Note Mentions Long-Term Anxiety

A second-year MBBS student was found dead in the premises of the government-run college’s hostel in Pune. The body of a 21-year-old female student was found in the hostel premises of B J Government Medical College on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities suspect that it is a suicide case. The police identified the deceased and said that her name was Jyoti Krushnakumar Meena. She was a native of Sikar in Rajasthan. Meena’s body was found inside a spare room at the Girls’ Hostel of the college, which is located in Agarkar Nagar. Police said that she left a note that read she was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Senior Inspector and in charge of Bundgarden police station, Ravindra Gaikwad, said that the initial probe revealed that Meena left her room around 6:30 pm on August 5. When Meena did not return to her room, and her friends were unable to contact her, the students and the hostel authorities called the police to seek help. The Hostel authorities filed a missing person’s complaint at the police station at midnight. When the hostel authorities were at the police station, they got a call from the hostel stating that her body had been found. As per the investigation, this is a suicide case, he said.

Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), said that the note that she left behind mentioned that she had been suffering from anxiety since she was a school kid. She was seeing a psychiatrist for the same. Investigation is currently underway.