Pune: Security Guard Arrested for Stealing Valuables Worth Rs 8.65 Lakh In Sinhagad Road

Pune: A shocking theft incident has been reported in Sinhagad Road where security guard has been arrested for stealing valuables worth Rs 8 lakh 65 thousand from Omsai Society. According to reports this theft took place on August 12, 2025 and on August 17. After the complaint Parvati police quickly investigated the crime, recovering the stolen goods within days.

Complainant locked his flat and gone out for work. At that time, 9 tolas of gold ornaments and cash, totaling Rs 8,65,000, were stolen from his house. After the incident, the complainant rushed to the Parvati police station and filed a complaint. The case was registered under sections 454, 380, 339(2), 339(4) of the Indian Penal Code. The security guard of the society, Roshankumar Budhnath Sonu (29, resident of Omsai Society, Ganeshmal, Sinhagad Road, originally from Uttar Pradesh), was identified as the prime suspect in the crime. Sonu, a security guard who betrayed his trust, confessed to the theft upon arrest. Police recovered 9 tolas of gold ornaments and cash totaling Rs 8,65,000.

Further investigation is underway. The arrest was made by a team including Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Bansode, Police Anmaldar Amol Dabde, and Mahesh Mandlik, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad of Parvati Police Station.