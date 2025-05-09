Pune Sees Unseasonal Rainfall Across City, IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Until May 10

Pune city is experiencing heavy rainfall in many parts, giving relief to the scorching heatwave. As per the IMD reports, this unseasonal heavy rain is likely to continue till May 10 with thunderstorms and strong winds.

In Maharashtra, rain is expected in Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Gondia. Apart from these, a yellow alert was issued to Gadchiroli and Nandurbar. On May 10, rain can be seen in the entire Vidarbha and the Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert about rain and thunderstorms in many areas of Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Rain may also fall in the Northeast in Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Puducherry, and Arunachal Pradesh.