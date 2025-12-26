Pune: Senior Citizen Arrested for Obscene Act Against 13-Year-Old Girl Under Pretext of Christmas Party

Pune: Senior citizen arrested for committing an obscene act against a 13-year-old schoolgirl under the pretext of holding a Christmas party. Arrested accused has been identified as Kutbuddin Ali Mohammad (72, resident of Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar). The minor girl's mother filed a complaint at the Kalepadal police station in Hadapsar. According to the police, the accused Mohammad lives in a society in Mohammadwadi. The complainant woman also lives in the same society.

On Wednesday, at around 8:30 PM, the accused senior citizen called the girl to his house. He lured her by saying, "Will you come to my house for a Christmas party? I will give you chocolates." After calling her inside the house, he closed the door and committed an obscene act against the girl. The frightened girl informed her mother about the incident, who then filed a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and he has been arrested. Police Sub-Inspector Nimbalkar is conducting further investigation.

Case registered against a motorcyclist for an obscene act against a young woman

Vishrantwadi police have filed a case against a motorcyclist for an obscene act against a 22-year-old woman walking on the street on December 22 around 10:30 PM. The woman screamed, and the accused fled. PSI Padmaraj Gampale is investigating.

In a separate incident, Lashkar police have registered a case against Balraj Sandupatla (resident of Sangamwada, Bhavani Peth) for an obscene act and threats against a female pedestrian. The complainant, who works in the Lashkar area, was harassed on December 23 around 8:15 PM while returning home from work. Sandupatla allegedly molested her, accused her of having a "loose character," and threatened to implicate her children in a false police case, following and harassing her. Police Constable Dhaygude is investigating.