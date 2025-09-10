Pune: Senior Citizen Duped by Children Using Fake Gift Certificate; Court Cancels Document After 3-Year Battle

Pune: Many news related to children throwing their parents for acquiring property. A similar case of crime has came to light where by gaining father's trust children created a fake gift certificate and then threw him out of house. This elderly man had to leave the his own house and had to eat near food shelter.

After this incident, Adv. Prakash Eknath Sindekar and Adv. Pranali Ramdas Bargal took the initiative and filed a lawsuit in the civil court in Pune. They fought this battle for three-year legal battle, the court finally ruled in favor of the senior citizen. Fake gift certificate made by the children was cancelled by the court.

Adv. Prakash Sindekar and Adv. Pranali Bargal said, ‘This was not just a claim, but a fight for justice for senior citizens. It is a matter of great regret that children are deceiving their parents and squandering their life’s earnings and bringing them to the streets in this way. Senior citizens need to be alert about this.'