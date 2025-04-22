Pune: Seven Arrested for Negligence After Techie Falls from Zipline Tower at Amusement Park

At an adventure park, a techie died after falling from a zipline tower in Bhor tehsil of Pune, police said on April 21. The police are investigating this incident and are probing the angle of negligence by the resort operators. The accident was reported on April 18 at the Rajgad Water Park Resort in Bhor. The techie who died is identified as Taral Atpalkar. She was 28 years old. At the zipline tower, she was preparing for her ride. Pune Police has arrested seven individuals, including the owner, operator, and manager of the adventure park. The park authorities stated that the victim had removed her helmet to take selfies and had leaned against a safety barricade that collapsed.

Police have arrested manager Anil Jadhav, adventure manager Dilip Gosavi, and employees Vishal Kumar, Shriramesh Kumar, and Swapnil Diwale after Taral's uncle, Nandkishor, filed a formal complaint on April 21. Although the resort's operator and owner are included in the FIR, officials stated that their names will be added following a check of the ownership and license documentation.

Also Read: Pune Road Rage: Couple Beaten with Sticks and Stones, Car Vandalised After Dispute Over Honking

A police official said that she climbed onto a small iron stool and was attaching the safety hook to the zipline railing. The stool was not properly placed, and hence it slipped, causing her to lose balance, and she fell onto another railing. There was a 30-foot gap between the railings. She was taken to the hospital, and there the doctors declared her brought dead.

Taral Atpalkar was a resident of the Dhayri area in Pune. She was on a family trip at the resort.