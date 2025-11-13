Pune: Severed Human Leg Found on Road in Indapur, Investigation Underway

A man’s severed left leg was found on Kalamb–Neemsakhar Road in Pune's Indapur on Wednesday morning, November 12. The human remains seen by morning joggers were about 500 to 700 metres from a hotel, causing panic among locals.

As soon as the information was received, Assistant Police Inspector Rajkumar Dunge from Walchandnagar Police Station reached the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that the severed limb belongs to a man. The leg, which was still wearing a sock, was found below the knee.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the victim’s identity and the circumstances behind the incident. Locals said that morning walkers first noticed the leg lying near the hotel and immediately informed the police. Officers have cordoned off the area and are examining nearby CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.