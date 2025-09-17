Pune Sex Racket Busted: Swift Car Raid Leads to Rescue of Women, Two Accused Arrested

The Vadgaon Nimbalkar police carried out a major operation near the Karanjepul bus stop and busted an illegal prostitution racket. During patrolling, they received information about a suspicious red Swift car (MH 11 MD 8055), following which a blockade was set up. Upon inspection, the car was found carrying two men and two women. In the presence of a woman police constable, an inquiry was conducted. It was revealed that two victimized women had been lured with money and forcibly brought from Hadapsar, Pune, to Lonand, where they were compelled into prostitution.

Two habitual offenders - Suyog Hindurao Khatal and Pritam Appasaheb Ghule (both residents of Kapadgaon, Lonand, Taluka Phaltan, District Satara) - were arrested in the case. Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, an FIR has been registered at the Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station. Officials suspect that this action may lead to uncovering a larger racket.

Also Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Inches Closer to Rs 60-Crore Mark – Check Earnings

The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Vilas Nale and Sub-Inspector Rahul Sable. The operation was successfully executed under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Rathod. The team also included Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil, Sub-Inspector D.S. Warule, Havaldar Amol Bhosale, Ramesh Nagtilak, Kundalik Kadwale, Popat Nale, Nilesh Jadhav, and Nagnath Parge.