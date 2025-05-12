Pune Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Knife Attack by Bike-Borne Assailants

Two unidentified men on a two-wheeler attacked a seventeen-year-old girl with a knife. The girl, who was seriously injured in the attack, died before receiving treatment. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday (11) at Krishnai Colony in Walhekarwadi.

The name of the murdered girl is Komal Bharat Jadhav (17, resident of Krishnai Colony, Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad). The girl's maternal uncle Sachin Bibhishan Mane (39, resident of Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad) filed a complaint in this regard at the Chinchwad police station. The police have registered a case of murder against the two unidentified suspects who came on a two-wheeler.

According to the police, on Sunday night around 8:30 pm, the complainant's daughter Aditi called and informed that Komal Didi was attacked with a knife by two unknown men on a two-wheeler and that she had fallen unconscious in a pool of blood. Following this, the complainant Sachin Mane immediately rushed to the spot and admitted Komal to a hospital in his vehicle. The doctors there advised him to immediately shift Komal to YCM Hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead before treatment at YCM Hospital. The deceased Komal lived with her mother and brother in Krishnai Colony, Chinchwad. Her mother has been living separately from her husband for the past few years as her father is addicted to alcohol.