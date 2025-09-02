Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Beaten Up by Biker Gang in Yerawada area, 5 Arrested

Shocking assault case has been registered in Pune's Yerawada area where an army personnel was allegedly assaulted by a group of bikers after she asked them to slowdown their speeding two-wheelers. According to Pune Plus this incident took place around 3 Am on Saturday. This group also manhandled police officers who tried to intervene. Police has arrested five people in this case. A 32-year-old army personnel filed a complaint at Yerawada Police Station, leading to charges of obstructing government duty and physical assault.

As per the police reports the individuals arrested has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Sundar Natkale (26), Rahul Sanjay Salve (23), Rohit Ashok Dongre (27), Bhilainagar, Vishrantwadi, Harshal Bhosale (25), Tingrenagar, Vishrantwadi and Siddhi Kamble (24), Sapras, Yerawada.

About the incident

An army personnel and his colleague were passing through Yerawada when a gang on motorcycles sped past. After being asked to slow down, the gang argued with the personnel, shoved him, and attempted to steal his silver chain and mobile phone, also issuing death threats.

The incident occurred near the Jail Road Police Chowki. Two officers who responded to the scene were also pushed and manhandled. All five suspects were arrested, and Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Takle is leading the investigation.